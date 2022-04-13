Talking to host Amanda Hirsch on the ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast, the mum-of-four confessed to following her off her finsta account, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I used to follow you from my finsta and then I was like aI don’t go to my finsta that often and just want it on my regular feed.’

“I had a finsta, that was like a real finsta and it was only following girls who would just post like really wild [expletive] and I was like, ‘This is so lame, I don’t want to be in the finsta game.’

Kim Kardashian

“But then I need a stalking finsta and so my friend Lala, she had a finsta, and I don’t want to make one again, so I asked ‘what is your password’, so I just used her finsta and I kicked her out of her finsta and now I just use her’s. Just to stalk people, like fan accounts, or fashiony things or just everyone you could possibly think of.”

She has a lot of fun while do it too.

The ‘Kardashians’ star also claimed she can earn more cash promoting products to her followers than she ever did starring on her family’s former E! reality show, ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.