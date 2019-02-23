Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has filed a lawsuit against an online retailer for using her name and image without permission to advertise their own designs.
Kardashian West on Wednesday filed a case against Missguided USA, seeking damages in excess of $10 million (Dh36.72 million), reports TMZ.
In the documents, the 38-year-old cited multiple instances where Missguided USA posted its own versions of outfits Kardashian West was photographed wearing.
The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star’s lawsuit also included photographs of her own social media posts side-by-side with the company’s posts, showing their similarities and misrepresentation.
Apart from this, Kardashian West recently slammed another company Fashion Nova for recreating her vintage Mugler dress, saying this practice by fast fashion companies was “devastating”.