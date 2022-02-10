Kim Kardashian filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West stemmed from a need to focus on herself, the reality TV star revealed in a new interview with Vogue.

Kardashian’s decision to split from West early last year came after months of speculation about their relationship and after West’s public meltdown.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” the 41-year-old told the magazine in the cover story released on February 9. “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

News of the Skims mogul filing for divorce in February 2021 wasn’t a surprise, but it was a shocking end to a high-profile celebrity marriage that lasted almost seven years.

“My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out,” she said. “I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.’ ”

Kardashian and West share four children together, all of whom also featured in the fun Vogue photo shoot.

After the release of the interview, West posted a collage of the kids’ Vogue pictures on his Instagram and wrote: “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Image Credit: AP

In the last few weeks, West — who has legally changed his name to Ye — has taken to social media and other platforms to accuse Kardashian of preventing him from seeing their kids. He also slammed her for letting their oldest child North have a TikTok account, which prompted a rare rebuttal from Kardashian.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her so much happiness,” she wrote on Instagram on February 4. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Despite the conflicts with West, Kardashian told Vogue that she wouldn’t attempt to sully her children’s father’s name.