Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made a rare statement defending herself after her estranged husband Kanye West slammed her for allowing their daughter to be on TikTok.

On Friday, the rapper posted a screenshot on Instagram of eight-year-old North on the social media app and tagged Kardashian.

“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will,” his caption read.

Kardashian didn’t hold back when she responded with a statement on her Instagram stories.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her so much happiness,” she wrote.

North, who is the former couple’s oldest child, has a joint TikTok account with Kardashian where the young one posts funny videos, food TikTok and other lighthearted content with her mum.

In her statement, Kardashian also opened up about their divorce proceedings and West’s recent outbursts in the media about her.

Kim Kardashian and North West Image Credit: Instagram.com/kimkardashian

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she wrote.

“Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably,” Kardashian concluded.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Since then, she has been supportive of him and his music, even attending and participating in the listening parties for his recent album ‘Donda’.