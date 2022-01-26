In an interview released on January 25 with Hollywood Unlocked, West says he recently obtained a laptop containing a video of Kardashian with her ex-boyfriend Ray J.

A spokesperson for Kardashian acknowledged the laptop but denied there being anything sexual in the video.

Kim Kardashian. Image Credit: AP

“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” the spokesperson said. “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

West has made headlines in the recent past for his outbursts, following the Skims mogul filing for divorce in February 2021.

Kanye West. Image Credit: AFP

The rapper’s allegations about the new sex tape came up during his interview when he brought up how Kardashian kissed Davidson during a skit when she hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ in October 2021. West was in the audience.

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me? And everybody’s like, ‘Oh that’s cool,’” West said. “After I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red-eye [flight]. I met this man at the airport, and got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8am in the morning.”

“And then, I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it,” he said. “You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? Cause it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”