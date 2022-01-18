The reality TV show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ might be over, but the real-life drama from the famous family continues to make headlines — the centre of the recent news being Kanye West.

The Grammy-winning rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, took to social media on January 15 to protest apparently not being invited to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party.

“I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” West said in viral clips where he is seen driving around Los Angeles. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was.”

In the clip, West says he tried to contact estranged wife Kim Kardashian and others to get details about the party.

“I’m just putting this online because I need ya’ll support,” he added. “I’ve called Kim, texted the nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson], he said he’d ask Khloe, won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now, and that’s going to imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

However, West was later spotted at the party with his four-year-old and Kim’s mother Kris Jenner. He went back online to say that it was rapper Travis Scott who helped him out. Scott is the boyfriend of Kim’s half-sister Kylie Jenner.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now,” West said in a video. “I just came from Chi’s party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time, and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family.”

“I just saw everybody… Kris and Kourt and Kylie — Kylie let me in,” he added. “Everyone just had a great time and I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children.”

Kim hasn’t made a statement about the birthday drama yet, but sources claim it was Kanye’s idea to have two birthday parties for Chicago — one with Kim in the afternoon and one with him later at his Los Angeles office.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Image Credit: Reuters

“Kim was shocked that he went on live accusing her when it was his idea to begin with to have two separate parties. She was going to have hers early in the day and he was throwing Chi her own separate party. No one was trying to stop him from coming,” a source was quoted as saying by Page Six.

Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after over six years of marriage. They share four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.