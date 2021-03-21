Actress was in Oakland filming for a Netflix series when she joined the rally

Sandra Oh Image Credit: Supplied

‘Killing Eve’ star Sandra Oh made a surprise yet powerful statement when she joined a rally in Oakland over the weekend to lend her fame to speak out against the Asian hate movement.

Several hundred people had gathered in Oakland on March 20 for a ‘Stop Asian Hate’ rally when Oh decided to drop by. The actress is in the Pennsylvania city, shooting for her new Netflix series, ‘The Chair’.

Oh also addressed demonstrators with a bullhorn as she thanked organisers for setting up the protest.

“For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen,” Oh said, as reported by The Hill.

“One thing I know many of us in our community are very scared, and I understand that, and one way to get through our fears is to reach out to our communities,” she said, challenging rallygoers to reach out to community members and support “our sisters and brothers in need.”

Oh, who is Canadian and of Korean decent, also led protesters in a chants of ‘I am proud to be Asian and ‘I belong here’.

The rally was organised by Thrash the State in protest of the increase in violence against Asian Americans in the US.

Oh had earlier also posted an emotional message on her Twitter page on March 18 in response to the killing of the eight people killed in a salon in Atlanta, Georgia.

She wrote: “Friends and fellow AAs, I send loving kindness and support to the families of the eight souls murdered in Georgia on March 16 th. And to all victims of racist violence. I am devastated and profoundly angry. I know many of you are sacred, but let us not be afraid. Remember #itsanhonorjusttobeAsian

“Let us join together to #stopasianhate.”

Oh isn’t the only famous voice speaking out. Last month, amid a spate of crimes against Asian Americans, actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu came together to take a stand.

The stars, both of whom are of Asian heritage, offered a $25,000 reward for information about a man who was caught on video pushing 91-year-old Asian man Vincent Chin to the ground in California on January 31. According to ABC 7, the suspect also attacked two other elderly people — a 60-year-old man and 55-year-old woman — on the same day.