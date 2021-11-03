Khloe Kardashian with daughter True. Image Credit: Supplied

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has shared an update about how she is faring after contracting COVID-19 for a second time.

Kardashian posted a picture from an old photoshoot on Instagram with the caption: “I am so over this!! #CovidSucks.”

The 37-year-old businesswoman on Friday announced that she and daughter True had gotten COVID-19.

“Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines,” she tweeted on October 29.

Over the Halloween weekend, the star still managed to keep her spirits up as she posted pictures of her and True’s past costumes on Instagram, along with a new one where they both had drawn on cat whiskers.

This is the second time that Kardashian has contracted the novel coronavirus. She first suffered a bout of it in March 2020 and spoke about it on her family’s reality show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’.

“I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days,” she had said in a self-recorded clip. “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache... The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

Talking to TV show host Ellen DeGeneres last October, Kardashian said the hardest part was being away from her daughter during quarantine.

“I mean, it still is scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn’t have really any information or the information we had changed every single day,” she said. “I just was quarantined in my room for like 16 days. We had to wait until I had negative test results for me to leave, and that was the hardest part... I mean, I don’t care how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn’t be around my daughter, that was the most heart-wrenching thing.”