”Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” is taking on a whole new meaning during the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to Kevin Bacon himself.

A play on “Six Degrees of Separation,” “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” challenges people to connect any random actor to Bacon through his myriad Hollywood credits.

But what was once a silly game inspired by the “Footloose” actor’s name has now become a serious campaign, as Bacon and his famous friends plead with the public to practice social distancing.

“Hi, folks. You know me, right? I’m technically only six degrees away from you,” Bacon said in a social media PSA posted Wednesday. “Right now, like people around the world, I’m staying home because it saves lives and it is the only way we’re going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus. Because the contact that you make with someone, who makes contact with someone else that may be what makes somebody’s mom or grandpa or wife sick.”

Holding up a pig-shaped sign reading, “#IStayHomeFor Kyra Sedgwick,” Bacon encouraged others to do what he is doing for his wife, actress Sedgwick, and commit to self-isolating out of concern for their loved ones.

“Every one of us has someone who is worth staying home for,” he continued in the clip. “Since we’re all connected by various degrees trust me, I know we can work together to stay home and keep each other safe and spread the word.”

In his caption, the screen icon challenged six more celebrities Elton John, Jimmy Fallon, Brandi Carlile, Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato and David Beckham to join his self-quarantine crusade by sharing their own #IStayHomeFor stories and passing it on.

For his contribution, the “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” artist declared he would stay home for his husband, filmmaker David Furnish, and their kids. He then nominated “Rocketman” star Taron Egerton, as well as Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Sharon Stone, Sharon Osbourne and Sam Fender.

“Thank-you [Kevin Bacon] for the nomination!!#IStayHomeFor [David Furnish] and our boys,” John wrote on Instagram. “Today it’s snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus. Who are you staying home for?”

Soccer phenom Beckham joined in as well, passing the torch to his son, Brooklyn Beckham, James Corden, Gordon Ramsay and more.