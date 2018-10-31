Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra says that Scandal actress Kerry Washington has always been an inspiration to her.

Chopra and her pop singer fiance Nick Jonas on Saturday night attended Washington’s highly-acclaimed Broadway play titled American Son. The Scandal star on Tuesday night took to Twitter to share a string of photographs with the couple.

“It was so great seeing you on Saturday Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas! Thanks so much for coming,” Washington captioned the image.

“You were incredible Kerry Washington and so was the team of American Son. Thank you so much for having us and your amazing advice! You have always been an inspiration. good luck and love always,” replied Chopra.

On October 28, Chopra’s friends and family hosted a bridal shower for the Bollywood actress ahead of her wedding with Jonas.

The two are reportedly getting married at Rajasthan’s Mehrangarh Fort in December. They got engaged in August in a traditional ceremony at her residence in Mumbai.