Supermodel Kendall Jenner shot to global stardom in the reality TV series ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, but she thinks the public has an inaccurate perception of them.

Speaking on the ‘On Purpose’ podcast, she told host Jay Shetty: “There’s so many false narratives [about us]. So many people think they have you figured out when they don’t even know the half of it.

“It can feel really unfair because that is not who I am. That can really get to me sometimes and that really sucks. But then looking at myself in the mirror and being like, ‘I know who I am, so why does anything else matter? Everything else is just noise.”

She confessed to feeling “extremely overworked” in her early 20s and admitted that stepping back has done wonders for her.

“The things that I accomplished, even my job, at one point when I was younger, I decided I wanted to be a model. I didn’t stop until I was 24, then I was like, ‘Okay I think I need to take it back a notch,’” she said.

“There was a core five years where I was extremely overworked, not my happiest, and I felt like I was saying yes to everything because I felt really grateful to be in the position I was in.”

Jenner ultimately decided to make her wellbeing her number one priority.

She admits that her new approach has transformed her life.