Kendall Jenner Image Credit: AFP

Reality television star and model Kendall Jenner is taking a step back from her relationship with basketball player Ben Simmons.

“They’re on a break,” people.com quoted a source close to the model as saying.

Ben Simmons Image Credit: AP

“The relationship ran its course. She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode,” the source added.

Earlier this week, several reports suggested that the young couple had split.

The news comes after Jenner opened up about her romance with the player to Vogue, explaining whether or not the two have plans to exchange vows.