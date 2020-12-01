Singer Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Image Credit: AP

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson was granted primary physical custody of her two children with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock on Monday. Clarkson has scored a legal victory in court, but her divorce battle is far from over.

People Magazine has reported that the music manager Blackstock is requesting $436,000 (Dh1.6 million) in monthly spousal and child support.

A source told the publication that the 43-year-old Blackstock has “been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees. Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 in child support per month.”

If Blackstock is granted his request, he would pocket more than $5.2 million per year to care for himself, their daughter 6-year-old River Rose and their 4-year-old son Remington Alexander.

The source continued, “Additionally, he’s already asked for $2 million for attorney fees when he’s the one driving up the cost of the divorce with seven attorneys just representing him alone.”

Page Six reported that the ‘Since U Been Gone’ singer Clarkson first filed for divorce from Blackstock in June after seven years of marriage.

She recently spoke out about the split on an episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ telling viewers, “My mom has been telling me since I was a kid: You are who you surround yourself with. You want to make sure you’re surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves, right?”