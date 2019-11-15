The actor stars in the third outing of the animated adventure

Actor Keanu Reeves Image Credit: REUTERS

OK, we’re just going to blow the surprise: Keanu Reeves appears in ‘SpongeBob SquarePants: Sponge on the Run’, the third animated adventure for our squishy yellow friend.

“Hello. Call me Sage. I’m made out of sage and I am a sage, so it works out pretty well,” Reeves’ character, a wise tumbleweed, says in a new trailer for the movie. The internet’s boyfriend keeps a straight face because his character is mostly all face, so that works out pretty well too. Cue the animated sparkle in his eye.

Patrick and SpongeBob turn to Sage and others on their journey to find the sponge’s pet, Gary the Snail, who’s been “snailnapped,” according to the denizens of Bikini Bottom.

The journey also takes the duo to the Lost City of Atlantic City, which is basically a carnival-casino town under the sea. SpongeBob and Patrick are, of course, distracted, in part by the undersea cotton candy and churro offerings that you don’t want to think about too long or they make no sense. Hey, it’s animated.