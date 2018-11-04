Singer Katy Perry has recorded a cover of the song Waving Through a Window from Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen.

Perry wrote on Instagram: “On April 29, 2017, I went and saw Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, and was emotionally transformed forever. In my own life, I’ve struggled with depression, and like so many, always feeling alone in the battle of wanting to belong.

“That night, I was particularly struck by the song Waving Through a Window. It embodied the mental isolation I sometimes fought.”

Perry connected with the song so much, she jumped at the chance to record it for a deluxe soundtrack album.

“When my friends Benj Pasek and Justin Paul came to me and asked if I would like to re-record this song, not only to help launch the national tour, but to continue the conversation on mental health and all its complexities, I jumped right in,” she concluded. “I hope this song helps you know that you are not alone, and that I’m waving back at you.”