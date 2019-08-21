Holmes and Foxx went public as a couple in late 2017

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Image Credit: AFP

Actress Katie Holmes was all smiles as she stepped out with daughter Suri, for the first time since the news of her split with actor Jamie Foxx had emerged.

Despite her personal problems Holmes didn’t look upset as she and Suri walked the dogs on Monday, reports the Daily Mail.

The 40-year-old actress was dressed in a grey top and blue jeans, teamed up with a pendant necklace and white sneakers.

Apparently it was Holmes who initiated the split, according to Us Weekly sources. PageSix added that the two actors has not been together for several months.

Although they are yet to comment on their current relationship status, Foxx was recently spotted leaving a Los Angeles nightclub at 2am with 21-year-old singer Sela Vave.