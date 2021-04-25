Razzies, which award the worst films and actors, are announced ahead of the Oscars

Kate Hudson in Music; Rudy Giuliani in ‘Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film’ and 365 Days Image Credit: IMDB and Netflix

Kate Hudson and Rudy Giuliani have emerged as the top winners at this year’s Golden Raspberry Awards or the Razzies as we popular call them.

Hudson has been awarded the accolade of the Worst Actress for her role in ‘Music’, with singer Sia winning the Worst Director award for the same film, along with Maddie Ziegler as Worst Supporting Actress. The film was described ‘one of the year’s most insensitive, non-sensical titles’ by organisers of the Razzies.

Scene from Music Image Credit: IMDB

The Worst Actor award was handed down to Mike Lindell for his role in the production, ‘Absolute Proof’. The documentary is a two-hour movie that investigates the possibility of a Chinese cyberattack that flipped the election from former US President Donald Trump to US President Joe Biden. The movie also beat Sia’s ‘Music’ to win Worst Picture.

Meanwhile, Giuliani’s controversial appearance in ‘Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film’ landed him with the Worst Supporting Actor trophy.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Image Credit: IMDB

The Worst Screenplay went to the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ knock-off ‘365 Days’. The Neftlix film ’365 Days’, which has courted controversy for glorifying violence against women with its graphic scenes, was also in the running for Worst Picture, along with earning Michele Morrone the Worst Actor nom, while Anna-Maria Sieklucka had earned the Worst Actress nomination. Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes were also in the running as the Worst Directors for the film.

The Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel wound up going to Robert Downey Jr’s ‘Dolittle’. Downey Jr., who has earned a large fan base with Marvel’s ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Avengers’, could not impress the masses with ‘Dolittle’, which was also nominated as the Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay, Worst Director for Stephen Gaghan and earned the star the Worst Actor nomination.

Dolittle Image Credit: Supplied