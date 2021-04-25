Kate Hudson and Rudy Giuliani have emerged as the top winners at this year’s Golden Raspberry Awards or the Razzies as we popular call them.
Hudson has been awarded the accolade of the Worst Actress for her role in ‘Music’, with singer Sia winning the Worst Director award for the same film, along with Maddie Ziegler as Worst Supporting Actress. The film was described ‘one of the year’s most insensitive, non-sensical titles’ by organisers of the Razzies.
The Worst Actor award was handed down to Mike Lindell for his role in the production, ‘Absolute Proof’. The documentary is a two-hour movie that investigates the possibility of a Chinese cyberattack that flipped the election from former US President Donald Trump to US President Joe Biden. The movie also beat Sia’s ‘Music’ to win Worst Picture.
Meanwhile, Giuliani’s controversial appearance in ‘Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film’ landed him with the Worst Supporting Actor trophy.
The Worst Screenplay went to the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ knock-off ‘365 Days’. The Neftlix film ’365 Days’, which has courted controversy for glorifying violence against women with its graphic scenes, was also in the running for Worst Picture, along with earning Michele Morrone the Worst Actor nom, while Anna-Maria Sieklucka had earned the Worst Actress nomination. Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes were also in the running as the Worst Directors for the film.
The Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel wound up going to Robert Downey Jr’s ‘Dolittle’. Downey Jr., who has earned a large fan base with Marvel’s ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Avengers’, could not impress the masses with ‘Dolittle’, which was also nominated as the Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay, Worst Director for Stephen Gaghan and earned the star the Worst Actor nomination.
Other notable names who have made it to the Razzies list this year include Anne Hathaway in ‘The Last Thing He Wanted’ and ‘The Witches’, Glenn Close for ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ and Kristen Wiig for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.