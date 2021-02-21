Kate Hudson has responded to the backlash surrounding her new film ‘Music’, which has been written and directed by singer-songwriter Sia.
Sia is facing the music over her casting choice and portrayal of autism in the drama; Maddie Ziegler has been cast as a nonverbal character with the condition, as opposed to a performer on the autism spectrum.
Hudson, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as Kazu “Zu” Gamble in the movie, addressed the criticism while appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’.
“When people feel upset about anything, it’s our job to listen and encourage more conversation with other people who want to tell these stories,” Hudson said on the show. “I think when people see the film, they will see the amount of love and sensitivity that was put into it.”
The ‘Almost Famous’ star continued that a larger conversation was indeed welcome, adding: “The spectrum is so wide and should be approached with far more conversation and understanding of how can we be more representative, what are the best ways to do that.
"We want to tell the best stories we can. There is no one who wants to upset anybody."