Rapper Kanye West has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts for the second time since 2017.

His move comes a week after his appearance on show Saturday Night Live in which he surprised the audience by speaking in support of US President Donald Trump. He received a lot of social media backlash later.

In May 2017, West deleted his accounts and stayed off for 11 months, only returning in April this year ahead of his latest album’s release.

The rapper made no announcement prior to the deletion of his accounts.

West is working on his new album Yandhi.