After 20 years in the making, a documentary about controversial rapper Kanye West is set to release on Netflix starting from February 16.
A teaser for ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ was released on January 10 showing a young West in never-before-seen footage taken over the years.
The movie will be released in three parts — called Vision, Purpose and Awakening — and follows West from his time as an up-and-coming young Chicago rapper to a global superstar.
At the start of the teaser, a youthful looking West is asked by collaborator Rhymefest, “Who are you to call yourself a genius?” West turns to the camera and smiles. The teaser also features cameos from Jay Z, Pharrell, West’s late mother Donda and more.
‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ was shot and edited over a 20-year period by filmmakers Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah. The description of the series on Netflix calls it “an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”
West kicked off his career with debut studio album, ‘The College Dropout’ in 2004, and since then forged a name for himself in music history with his critically acclaimed and commercially successful work. He’s widely considered to be one of the greatest hip hop artists ever and has 22 Grammy Awards to his name. His newest album ‘Donda’, named after his mother who died in 2007, garnered five Grammy nominations.
During his illustrious career, West has also made headlines for other reasons — his high-profile marriage to reality TV star Kim Kardashian and the eventual breakdown of their relationship in the public eye, his outbursts on social media and a failed presidential bid. He also recently legally changed his name to Ye.