The world has welcomed another celebrity quarantine baby! Singer Justin Timberlake revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that wife Jessica Biel gave birth last year to their second child — a boy named Phineas.
“He’s awesome and he’s so cute ... and nobody’s sleeping,” Timberlake said during the video interview. “We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”
There were rumours in July 2020 said the ‘Illusionist’ actress had given birth, but the couple hadn’t made any announcements until now. It was reported that Biel and Timberlake kept the pregnancy and birth a secret from the public and had been staying at their home in Montana since March 25 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the interview with DeGeneres, Timberlake said that the TV show host was one of their first friends to find out about the happy news.
“I think we were FaceTiming and you said, ‘Hey, you want to know a secret?’ and then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach. You were like, ‘I’m having another baby’,” DeGeneres said during their chat.
Timberlake and Biel got married in 2012 and have five-year-old son Silas together.