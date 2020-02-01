Singer fired back at haters by uploading a selfie that offers a closer view of his look

Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin pose at the premiere for the documentary television series "Justin Bieber: Seasons" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 27, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

Pop singer Justin Bieber is not bothered by the criticism over his moustache.

Bieber decided to fire back at haters by uploading a new Instagram selfie that offers a closer, clearer view of his new look.

Along with the white-and-black post, he wrote: “My stash my life deal with it.”

He additionally made use of his Instagram Story to share a series of his “stash life” images and screenshots of his friends who also sport a similar style.

Bieber’s Thursday post was quick to gain support from some of the people close to him.

His wife Hailey Baldwin wrote: “Cute buggggggg”.

Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun simply referred to him as “Young Tom Selleck.”

Chance The Rapper commented: “Let the handlebars grow in.”