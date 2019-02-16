Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the two men whom police have identified only as Nigerian brothers were picked up at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday and taken into custody after returning from Nigeria after police learned that at least one of the men worked on ‘Empire’. He said he did not know what the man’s job was on the television drama. He confirmed that a search warrant was executed at the Chicago apartment where the men lived but did not have any information about what exactly what police found.