After becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, filmmaker Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ is not slowing down anytime soon. The film has crossed the $900 million (Dh3.3 billion) mark in worldwide ticket sales.

Despite being made on a $60 million budget, ‘Joker’ is now assured of generating profits of $500 million or more for Warner Bros and partners Village Roadshow and Bron Studios, reports Hollywood Reporter.

According to trade analysts, the movie will rake in $950 million or more by the end of its theatrical run. And it even has a shot of clearing $1 billion.

Talking about the top-grossing superhero films of all time, ‘Joker’ has surpassed ‘Spider-Man 3’ ($895 million) to rank as No 13, not adjusted for inflation. And it’s the fourth-top grossing DC title of all time behind ‘Aquaman’ ($1.14 billion), ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ ($1.08 billion) and ‘The Dark Knight’ ($1 billion), unadjusted.