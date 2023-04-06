Hollywood star John Cena and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas had an interesting exchange on Twitter after it was announced that the latter was being roped in for the action film ‘Heads Of State’. The film has rounded up its cast with Cena, Chopra Jonas and Idris Elba.
Cena welcomed Chopra Jonas aboard as he tweeted: “THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world renowned @priyankachopra.”
Chopra Jonas responded by saying: “Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can’t wait to get to set! let’s gooooo. @AmazonStudios #headsofstate @idriselba.”
‘Heads Of State’ will be directed by Ilya Naishuller and will be produced by Amazon Studios. Currently, Chopra Jonas has a finger in every pie with regard to international projects. While she awaits the release of her upcoming global spy series, ‘Citadel’ in which she stars opposite Richard Madden, she also has ‘Love Again’ with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance) on the horizon. The film was previously titled ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’.
In recent past, the actress has starred in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, ‘Baywatch’, ‘The White Tiger’, ‘Isn’t It Romantic’, ‘A Kid Like Jake’ and ‘We Can Be Heroes’.