Singer Joe Jonas, member of pop group The Jonas Brothers, will make his acting debut in big-budget war drama ‘Devotion’.
He has been cast alongside Thomas Sadoski of ‘John Wick’ fame. Actors Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell were earlier announced as the lead actors, while actress Christina Jackson will play the female lead, Deadline reported.
‘Devotion’ tells the true story of two US Navy fighter pilots — Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner — who are pushed to their limits flying a new design of fighter jet.
Jonas, 31, is set to play fighter pilot Marty Goode while Sadoski will essay the role of squadron leader Dick Cevoli.
Director JD Dillard will helm the movie, which is based on the best-selling book by Adam Makos, ‘Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship and Sacrifice’.
Apart from being one-third of the Jonas Brothers along with Nick and Kevin, Joe Jonas is known for forming the funk-pop band DNCE.