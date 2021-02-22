Actress Sophie Turner has been inundated with birthday wishes from friends and family, as she turned 25 on February 21.
Her husband, singer Joe Jonas, posted two pictures of Turner on Instagram — one where she’s dressed in a classy suit and another where she’s in a hoodie and making a funny face — and wrote: “Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally... love you @sophiet.”
Turner’s famous sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, also took to Instagram to post a birthday wish for the young star.
The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress gave birth to her first child with Jonas, 31, in November 2020.
“Thank you for the birthday wishes,” Turner wrote on her Instagram stories after reposting numerous wishes. “25-ing and thriving.”
Turner and Jonas began dating in 2016 and married in 2019 — in two wildly different ceremonies. The first was an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas in May that was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. The zany ceremony was documented by DJ Diplo on Instagram Live. Jonas’ brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin, along with their respective wives Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, were also in attendance.
Their second wedding a few weeks later was a fancier affair in the French countryside.