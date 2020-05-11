Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Image Credit: Instagram

Singer Joe Jonas has finally shared the reason behind his spontaneous wedding with actress Sophie Turner in Las Vegas.

Jonas and Turner got married in May 2019 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, following the Billboard Music Awards. The couple got married for the second time in the south of France.

Jonas spoke to his fans in a video for GQ magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Making an appearance on GQ’s ‘Actually Me’ series, Jonas answered a string of questions about himself, and shared that the pair went ahead with the first ceremony as they “had to get legally married in the States.”

“So we thought it would be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out [to Vegas], and do an impromptu wedding,” he explained. “And we actually had some people that I didn’t even know that well there.”

“Some people [in attendance] I am now closer with! Khalid was there! That was cool. And Diplo decided to livestream the whole thing.”