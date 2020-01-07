Cameras were observing his ex-wife as he went on stage to collect his trophy

As the world was celebrating Awkwafina becoming the first Asian-American woman to win best actress at the Golden Globes, another moment that went viral was Jennifer Aniston reacting to ex-husband’s best supporting actor win.

As Pitt took to the stage to collect his trophy for his role in ‘Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood’, the cameras were observing his ex-wife and currently self-confessed “good friend” Aniston.

Pitt, 56, was in characteristic element, accepting his award with tongue-in-cheek humour, which drew a chuckle from Aniston who couldn’t control her happiness at seeing her ex take home the trophy.

“I wanted to bring my mom, but everyone I sit next to they say I’m dating,” said Pitt, while collecting his award.

Quite wittily, one user tweeted to describe it as “the golden moment”.

Pitt divorced Aniston in 2005 after five years of marriage to marry Angelina Jolie. He separated from Jolie in 2016.