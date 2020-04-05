The actress appeared on the late night talk show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ to give $10K away

Jennifer Aniston Image Credit: Agencies

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has joined hands with TV host Jimmy Kimmel to give a nurse from Utah and each member of her team a $10,000 food delivery gift card.

Kimmel is currently filming his late night talk show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ from his home during self-isolation amid the global COVID-19 crisis, and he helped Aniston spread some joy to one fan.

Appearing on the show via video link, the ‘Friends’ star shared about being stuck at home had been a challenge, after spending the past three weeks in isolation.

In the final segment of her appearance, the star helped surprise a fan named Kimball Fairbanks, a cardiovascular nurse in Utah who contracted COVID-19 last week.

Fairbanks had to stop working in order to self-isolate, and is currently in quarantine without her two daughters.

To help her, Aniston and Kimmel surprised her with a $10,000 gift card to food delivery service as well as additional gift cards for every nurse on her floor at the hospital.