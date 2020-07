Cast member Jeff Goldblum Image Credit: REUTERS

Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum will soon start shooting ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, and he says filmmakers are doing everything to make the crew feel safe in the COVID-19 era.

“We’re headed, in about a week and a half, all of us, over to England, where there are protocols galore,” etonline.com quoted Goldblum as saying.

He added: “We’re going to be very safe, I think. And we’re going to shoot ‘Jurassic World’.”

“They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we’re safe. I won’t bore you with the details, but we’re all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything,” Goldblum explained.

“We know it’s a risky time, but we feel it’s good. Sam Neill’s there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow’s directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs,” he added.

The production work of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ was suspended in March. According to a report by Deadline in June, Universal Studios shared that they are spending over $5 million (Dh18.36 million) on safety protocols and procedures to ensure production could resume as quickly and as safely as possible.

Goldblum will not go for the shoot alone. His wife, Emilie Livingston, and their two sons — 5-year-old Charlie and 3-year-old River — will join him.

Livingston said: “We’re going, otherwise we wouldn’t see Jeff for three and a half months. As a mother, you’re thinking, ‘Well, like, school’s starting in the fall, Charlie will be starting kindergarten’. But [it’s] seeming like everything is going in the direction of remote anyway, and I felt like we would be safer being in just like this small bubble and not having any sort of temptation to get out.”