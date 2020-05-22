Image Credit:

‘Game Of Thrones’ stars Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage are set to reunite for a vampire action adventure ‘Good Bad & Undead’.

Dinklage and Momoa, known for their roles of Tyrion Lannister and Khal Drogo respectively in the blockbuster show, will also be producing the action adventure film, to be helmed by Max Barbakow.

The film is based on an original idea by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, reports Deadline.

In ‘Good Bad & Undead’, Dinklage will essay the role of Van Helsing, last in a line of vampire hunters. He develops an uneasy partnership with a vampire (Momoa) who has taken a vow never to kill again. They get together to run a scam from town to town with Van Helsing pretending to vanquish the vampire for money. But they end up being on a run after a massive bounty is put on the vampire.