The rumour has created a stir on social media and fans are divided.

Social media users said that Styles did not have the acting experience to take on such a role.

The Little Mermaid has already been floating in social media backlash after they case an African-American artist to play the role of Ariel.

Dubai: Disney’s live-action film, The Little Mermaid is facing social media’s wrath again.

Disney studios is apparently leaning towards choosing British singer Harry Styles to play Prince Eric for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and the fans are not happy.

Tweep @KitKatCarKat posted: “Can Disney just stop?”

And @seokniverse tweeted: “Someone stop him before he ruins the money.”

And @sjens188 posted: “…looks like I’ll be skipping this one.”

The news started doing the rounds on July 16 and garnered mixed reactions from fans.

According to an article by UK-based newspaper the Guardian, the former One Direction singer is in talks with the studio and was “an early favourite” for the role.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, if Styles is cast, he will be alongside actress R&B singer Halle Bailey, who is playing the underwater princess and dreamer, Ariel.

Styles’ career

Styles was the front man for British boy-band One Direction and is a singer and songwriter.

After the band broke-up, Styles released a solo album with new music.

While he has appeared in a few documentaries about One Direction, his first acting debut was in the war-movie Dunkirk, released in 2017.

Online reactions

Fans were quick to find fault with the casting and said that Styles lacked the acting experience required for the role.

Tweep @AmberScholl posted: “If Harry Styles gets cast as Prince Eric, I will literally audition to play a grain of sand.”

@anotherplanett posted: “His team must’ve paid someone off. There are far better choices than him to play Eric.”

@pinkplumperish didn’t think he earned the role and posted: “I’m pretty tired of famous singers getting roles in movies. Basically it’s frustrating to me because anyone can buy multiple albums but only one person gets the role. Maybe he’ll be good, but nothing anyone says can convince me he earned it over an actor who has worked for years.”

Tweep @conceptsbattle wrote: “I mean. He looks like the friend of Eric who never made it into the original script.”

And @Draven1683 posted: “I knew they’d find a way to ruin my favourite Disney movie.”

However, some fans defended Styles, and said he would be “perfect to play the role”.

@harryseros tweeted: “What are you all on about in these comments? Harry is a perfectly good pick for the role and people actually comparing his real life hair with Prince Eric’s are ridiculous …. You do know that hair can move places and hairstylists exist right? You all just love to hate on everything.”

Tweep @e1zral thought Styles would do a good job because “he can clearly sing and looks handsome”.

And, tweep @itsmaddiemads posted: “Disney does a wonderful job I’m fine with the Ariel I know they can pull it off.”

Disney studios and Styles have not confirmed this as yet.

Ariel backlash

The live-action remake of the 1989 Disney classic did not get off to a great start, as the film faced backlash for choosing an African-American actor for the role of Ariel, earlier this month.