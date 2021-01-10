The actor from the hit Netflix show ‘Bridgerton’ weighs in on the speculation

Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton Image Credit: Netflix

The rumour mill has been working overdrive with stories and speculation that ‘Bridgerton’ star Regé-Jean Page is in the running to be the next James Bond.

Daniel Craig has already announced that the upcoming ‘No Time to Die’ will be his last outing as the super spy 007, with the film slated to release this year after the pandemic pushed its release forward from 2020.

Daniel Craig in No Time To Die Image Credit: MGM

There has also been talk that a Black actor could be in the running to play Bond, with ‘Luther’ star Idris Elba’s name also thrown into the mix in the past, before he denied this was going to happen in the near future.

Page’s name cropped up after the actor indicated he was interested in playing 007 after Craig exits, sending fans into a frenzy over the possibility. The actor himself addressed the rumours on a recent talkshow appearance.

Idris Elba was rumoured to be in the running to play Bond Image Credit: GN Archives

“I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here,” Page said during his appearance on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’. “If you’re a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the ‘B’ word. It’s like a merit badge. You get the ‘B’ word merit badge.”

He continued: “I’m very, very glad to have the badge. I’m glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it’s a badge.”

The role of James Bond is one of the most coveted ones in the business, with stalwarts such as the late Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan and Craig essaying the super spy.