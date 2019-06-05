Actor Robert Downey Jr. addresses the audience during the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 4, 2019. / AFP / Mark RALSTON Image Credit: AFP

Actor Robert Downey Jr of ‘Iron Man’ fame has announced the launch of a new organisation committed to using advanced technologies for the good of the environment.

“Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years,” said Downey Jr, relaying that he had been given these insights a few weeks back by a roundtable of experts.

He was giving the opening keynote for Amazon’s Re:Mars conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday when he announced ‘The Footprint Coalition’. He said the group was scheduled to officially launch by April 2020, the variety reported.

“God I love experts. They’re like Wikipedia with character defects,” he joked just like his popular character Tony Stark.