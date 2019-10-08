There’s plenty to like about the coastal abode

Russell Peters is looking to leave his landlord responsibilities behind in Malibu. The comedian-actor’s ocean-view estate, which is now tenant-occupied until 2023, is back up for sale at $7.995 million.

There’s plenty to like about the coastal abode, which spans 10,000 square feet on .54 hectares. Past a gated driveway and porte-cochere, the home opens through double doors to a grand chandelier-topped foyer.

Completely remodelled under his ownership, the interior holds such highlights as a restaurant-quality wet bar, a rounded sunroom, a movie theatre, a gym and a wraparound terrace overlooking the ocean.

Dark floors of tile and hardwood switch off in the living spaces, which include an indoor-outdoor living room, formal dining room, family room and sleek kitchen with a breakfast nook.

The master suite — one of seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms — extends to a rounded lounge and a spacious bathroom with a free-standing tub and sauna.

Out back, landscaped lounges and lawns surround a swimming pool and spa.

Peters, 48, has produced a number of comedy specials, including ‘Outsourced’ and, more recently, ‘Almost Famous’. The Canadian stand-up comedian voiced the character Rocky the Rhino in the 2016 film version of ‘The Jungle Book’.

He also appeared in, among other movies, ‘Source Code’ and ‘Chef’.

He bought the place in 2014 for $4.725 million (Dh17.35 million).

SWEET OFFERING ON THE COAST

Candy Spelling is making waves in the real estate scene once more. After her former estate in Bel-Air set a new California record by selling for $119.75 million, the socialite has listed her waterfront mansion in Malibu for sale at $23 million.

Spelling shared the home for decades with her husband, prolific TV producer Aaron Spelling, until his death in 2006.

Enjoying 81 feet of water frontage on La Costa Beach, the brick-clad abode offers a markedly different feel from its coastal neighbours.

Past a stately courtyard entry, it opens to more than 8,000 square feet of limestone floors, crown moulding and other custom details. The Centre-island kitchen features rich wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Picture windows and glass doors found throughout frame ocean views.

The family room has beamed ceilings and a wet bar. Blackout curtains and a projector turn the space into a screening room. Of the seven bedrooms, two are master suites. Two offices and a bonus room complete the floor plan.

Outside, a patio spans the length of the home. Two staircases descend to the sand below.

Spelling, 74, is an author, theatre producer and philanthropist. Her autobiography, ‘Stories from Candyland’, made The New York Times best-seller list. Multiple plays she produced, including ‘The Color Purple’ and ‘Nice Work If You Can Get It’, won Tony Awards.

Spelling’s former home, the Manor in Holmby Hills, is one of the most iconic estates in LA County. Nicknamed ‘Candyland’ during her ownership, the W-shaped chateau is larger than the White House, clocking in at 56,500 square feet. She sold the property in 2011 to British heiress Petra Ecclestone for $85 million.