Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre at their wedding. Image Credit: Instagram

Actor Idris Elba grabbed the microphone to perform at his own wedding with Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco.

The Hollywood actor stole the show when he rapped over Davido’s performance as celebrity shoe designer Christian Louboutin danced with Dhowre.

“It was everything you could wish for... Christian Louboutin loved every minute and grabbed Sabrina for a spin — but not before he had a dance-off with the singer Davido himself as the crowd cheered them on,” a source said.

“Idris and Sabrina were the perfect hosts — dancing with all their guests as well as cuddling up on the dance floor together,” they added.

Rapper Stormzy’s girlfriend Maya Jama grabbed Dhowre for a dance session.

“When a Beyonce medley came on, Maya and Sabrina got their groove on and were twerking with their bunch of pals. It was the wedding party of the year and there were lots of sore heads the next morning,” said the source.

Elba married Dhowre in Morocco in a lavish celebration on Friday. The celebrations were spread over three days in Marrakesh, with friends and family attending a “colours of the Souk” themed dinner.