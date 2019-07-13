FILE PHOTO: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - Camp: Notes on Fashion- Arrivals - New York City, U.S. – May 6, 2019 - Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

Lady Gaga officially announced the global launch of her new beauty brand Haus Laboratories: three products — a lip liner, lip gloss and an all-over shimmer powder — in a range of shades with Gaga-appropriate names (think Chained Ballerina or Metal Head) created by a team that includes the performer and make-up artist Sarah Tanno.

The official announcement comes two days after an exclusive reveal to the Business of Fashion that was accompanied by the roll-out of the @hauslabs Instagram account and the posting of a video — viewable at hauslabs.com — in which the ‘A Star Is Born’ star intones in a voice-over: “The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand. But that’s too bad.”

The products will be sold together and retail for $49 (Dh179.9) per collection (with six collections in total), with three duo sets (two lip liners for $26, two lip glosses for $32 and two shimmer powders for $36) available for a limited time only. And, while little monsters won’t be able to get their claws on the cosmetics until they ship in September, they will be able to place pre-orders through exclusive retailer Amazon beginning July 15 — the e-tailer’s annual promotional blitz known as Prime Day.

“Starting this Prime Day, we’re thrilled to be the exclusive global retailer and home for Haus Laboratories,” Amazon Beauty head Nicolas Le Bourgeois said a press announcement. “Beauty is a category in which customers seek to be inspired and become their own experts, all with a confidence to try new things — Amazon Beauty, like Haus Laboratories, strives to embody this. This collaboration allows us to continue empowering all customers, Prime members and little monsters alike, to discover and buy their favourite beauty products online.”

The official launch announcement also included “a letter with love from Lady Gaga” that reads:

“When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of make-up. I remember watching my mother put her make-up on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hardworking woman she was. I then began to experiment with make-up as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true. It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be. Sometimes beauty doesn’t come naturally from within. But I’m so grateful that make-up inspired a bravery in me I didn’t know I had. I’ve come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was weird, but really, I was just Born This Way.”

Gaga is the latest musician enlisted in the Amazon army; a Prime Day concert — headlined by Taylor Swift, hosted by actress Jane Lynch and featuring Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G — was streamed live July 10 to help draw attention to the Seattle-based company’s upcoming 48-hour retail extravaganza.