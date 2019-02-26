The tweaks he typically makes involve editing the proportion of food groups on each plate. “I would make sure that Olivia was eating enough protein at every meal with the right proportion of carbohydrates, fat and fibre. Generally speaking, clients tend to eat too many starchy carbs or excess amounts of healthy fats. An ideal plate of food should have a fist-sized amount of healthy carbohydrates such as rice, quinoa or sweet potato, with the same amount of protein and double the amount of vegetables. Making sure to include a small portion of healthy fats such as avocado, nuts and seeds for glowing skin and hormone regulation.”