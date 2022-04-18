Rebel Wilson before and after her weight loss
Rebel Wilson before and after her weight loss Image Credit: Instagram/RebelWilson

Actress and comedienne Rebel Wilson has shared the secret behind her remarkable weight loss transformation.

Since embarking on her self-titled ‘year of health’ in 2020, she has lost more than 34.9 kgs and has also managed to keep the weight off since reaching her goal, reports mirror.co.uk.

The 42-year-old has shared that alongside a gruelling exercise regime. Her new healthy look is partially down to following the Mayr Method diet plan.

Rebel Wilson-1646895405564
Rebel Wilson

The diet encourages good eating practices like chewing food thoroughly, eliminates snacking and reduce gluten and dairy intake, while focusing on high-alkaline foods such as vegetables and fish.

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress starts each day with a big breakfast, with meals getting smaller in portion size throughout the day as part of the plan.

Breakfast
Breakfasts might include a vegetable omelette or an avocado cream with smoked salmon, reports mirror.co.uk.

An ideal lunch would be two vegetables with some fish or carbohydrate (not both), at around 3 pm.

The diet promotes a smaller portion of protein and vegetables for dinner or no dinner at all. Her plan also encourages drinks of water or green tea.

The Australian actress kick-started her weight loss at a wellness centre in Austria where sugar, alcohol and caffeine are banned, dinner is frowned upon and guests chew every mouthful 40 times.