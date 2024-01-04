The entertainment world has been rocked with the revelations from the sealed court documents related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The document includes names from Hollywood, like Leonardo DiCaprio Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, Bruce Willis and Kevin Spacey and politicians Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, reports Mirror.co.uk.
However, simply their mention doesn’t not imply that they have been party to any wrongdoing. The claims and association of the names to the crimes are yet to be proven in the court of law.
As per Mirror.co.uk, the judge said a handful of names should remain blacked out in the documents because they would identify people who were sexually abused. Before the unsealing, the names were listed in court papers as variants of J Doe. Many of the names on the list are people who had been publicly identified as Epstein associates prior to this unsealing through years of coverage of the case.
Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Epstein were made public late Wednesday after US Judge Loretta Preska ruled last month that documents naming more than 170 people who were either associates, friends or victims of Epstein should be made public.
The documents are part of a 2015 US defamation case by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced British socialite who exploited underaged girls.