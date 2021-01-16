The Hollywood actress said she is now fully recovered from the coronavirus

Liv Tyler Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Hollywood actress Liv Tyler has revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 in a lengthy Instagram post, while admitting feeling ‘shame’ and ‘guilt’ as she learned of her prognosis.

Tyler, who described herself as a ‘shy person’ said in the post that she thought it was important to share such stories “to gather facts and awareness and mostly to know we are not alone in this.”

“I tested positive for covid 19 on New Year’s Eve day. [Expletive] I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything i could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect other [sic],” she wrote. “Suddenly on The morn of the last day of 2020... boom it took me down.”

Tyler described it like a ‘locomotive’, adding; “With it Feelings of fear , shame and guilt swirling through you , who could you have gotten it from and who could you have infected...Terrifying. Luckily the rest of my family and bubble were negative. There are so many strange elements to this sickness. It effects everyone so completely differently.”

The actress said she was bedridden for 10 days but had to deal not with just the physical aspects but also emotional and psychological ones too. “Being isolated in a room alone for 10 days is trippy to say the least.”