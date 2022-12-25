While filming ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, Winslet famously held her breath underwater for seven minutes and 47 seconds, reports People magazine.

The actress, 47, recently spoke with USA Today about training for her latest movie, and the moment she officially broke Cruise’s previous record after he lasted for six minutes while shooting ‘Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation’ in 2015.

Tom Cruise

Though Winslet said that Cruise hasn’t reached out to her since she broke his record, she shared a message for him with the outlet: “Poor Tom.”

“I mean, I don’t know Tom at all - I’ve never met him in my life - but I’m sure he’s getting very fed up of hearing this story of how I broke his record,” she joked. “I loved it, though ... I was amazed how good I was at it and how I just kept getting better.”

According to People, Winslet also credited her husband Edward Abel Smith (formerly known as Ned Rocknroll) for helping her practice.

“Ned is an extremely fit, healthy person and is capable of a great many things,” Winslet shared with the publication. “He trained with me so that if I needed to practise without our instructor there we were safe because you really can’t do it by yourself. It’s the same as scuba diving: You have to have a buddy. It’s a sport, it’s a skill, and your body adjusts to be able to do that thing. So having Ned there was very important.”

Sigourney Weaver, who stars alongside Winslet in the follow-up to 2009’s original ‘Avatar’ film, told USA Today that she’s okay with Winslet holding the crown.