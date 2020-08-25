‘There is no one I’d rather be with every day,’ actress says in sweet social media post

Hollywood star Julianne Moore celebrated 17 years of marital bliss with husband Bart Freundlich with an adorable picture.

According to People Magazine, the 59-year-old Oscar winner posted to Instagram a Sunday a photo of herself embracing her filmmaker 50-year-old husband, as they smiled and posed together.

“I said he should take a shower. He said my hair smelled bad, like mildew, or an old box. Happy 17th Wedding anniversary @freundlich96 - there is no one I’d rather be with every day. I love you. #anniversary #quarantine,” wrote Moore, who shares two kids with Freundlich: son 22-year-old Caleb, and 18-year-old daughter Liv.

Several of Moore’s famous pals congratulated the couple on the milestone in the comments section. Chelsea Handler wrote, “I love you two. Couple goals.”

“Hysterical happy anniversary,” commented Naomi Watts.

Rita Wilson noted, “Happy Anniversary you two!” Holland Taylor added: “I L O V E T H I S ~.”

Moore opened up to People Magazine in March 2019 about what makes her marriage work with Freundlich, who directed her in last year’s drama ‘After the Wedding.’

At the time, Moore said, “We have this narrative in our culture that if you want a career, you have to work hard, go to school, look for a job, you have to apply yourself but love is supposed to just happen to you. One day you’re going to meet someone and get hit over the head and boom! That happens in romantic comedies, but in real life, you have to make time.”

“When you find a person, you have to invest in them and that relationship. And that’s what love is,” she added.

Moore met Freundlich in 1996 while making ‘The Myth of Fingerprints’, which he directed. She recalled the relationship and said, “It was pretty unexpected.”

The two then began spending time on both coasts: in New York City, where he was based, and also in Los Angeles, where she was then living.