Jason Momoa took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal a new Aquaman suit for the upcoming superhero sequel, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.
In addition to the classic ‘Aquaman’ costume seen in the first film, Momoa posted a first look at his character’s so-called “stealth suit.”
The skin-tight metallic suit features hints of dark blue in addition to grey detailing on his arms and thighs. “Second round. New suit. More action,” Momoa captioned the post.
‘Aquaman 2’ director James Wan also posted the looks on his Instagram account, writing that the stealth suit is “Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability” and that he and screenwriter David Leslie Johnson were inspired by Aquaman’s blue suit from the ’80s.
‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is scheduled for release on December 16, 2022.
The much-awaited sequel also stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Temuera Morrison.