Singer Shakira joined a popular trend on TikTok as she seemingly took a jab at her ex-partner Gerard Pique.
It came after Shakira released an explosive diss track about the father of her children following their bitter split. The two, who share two children, ended their relationship after 11 years.
Earlier this month, Gerard, 36, went Instagram official with his new 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.
In a new TikTok video, Shakira mopped her kitchen floor as she lip-synced to SZA’s viral song 'Kill Bill'.
“I might kill my ex, not the best idea/His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?” she sang to the camera as quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’. “I might kill my ex, I still love him though/Rather be in jail than alone.”
Fans were loving the clip and took to the comment section to support the ‘She Wolf’ songstress.
“Just do it girl I’ll cover for you,” one user joked.
Gerard and Clara have been together since October last year and Shakira was quick to reference the relationship in her last song with Argentine DJ Bizarrap.
“I’m worth two 22s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio... A lot of gyms, but work your brain a little bit too,” the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ hitmaker sang in the tell-all track. The music video for Shakira’s tune got an astonishing 322 million views - and counting - since it was released on Bizarrap’s YouTube channel.
Shakira found out Pique was unfaithful when she found a jar of strawberry jam had been eaten while she wasn’t home - which the sportsman doesn’t eat.