Basking in Oscar glory for ‘Naatu Naatu’, Telugu actor Junior NT Rama Rao landed in Hyderabad on Wednesday to a grand welcome by his fans.
As the ‘RRR’ star emerged from the terminal at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, a large number of fans greeted him with loud cheers.
The actor told reporters that the moment when Oscar was announced for ‘Naatu Naatu’ would remain etched in his memory for his entire life.
“...It was an amazing experience which can’t be described in words,” he said.
He also revealed that immediately after the announcement of the award, he shared the happy news with his wife over a phone call.
The actor, popularly known as Junior NTR, said that he was excited to participate in the Oscar awards ceremony. “I will always remember the moment when (composer) Keeravani and (lyricist) Chandrabose received the award on stage. That was my best moment,” he said.
He also said as an Indian and as a Telugu, he felt proud to be part of the Oscar glory. “If I have received this honour, it’s because of my fans. This prestigious award has come because of love and blessings of cine lovers and fans,” he said.