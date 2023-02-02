Taking to Instagram, Jordan shared the poster which he captioned, “Adonis & Dame face off in #Creed3 In theaters 3/3/23.”

The sports action film is all set to hit the theatres on March 3, 2023.

Apart from Jordan, the film also stars Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors in the lead.

‘Creed 3’ also marks Jordan’s debut as director.

The makers recently released the action-packed trailer of the film, in which Jordan could be seen returning once again as the star boxer Adonis Creed.

Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the first instalment of the super-hit franchise was released in 2015, followed by ‘Creed 2’ in 2018 which was directed by Steven Caple Jr.

According to ‘Variety’, Tessa Thompson will reprise her role as Donnie’s girlfriend Bianca and Phylicia Rashad will return as his stepmother Mary Anne. Jonathan Majors is joining the cast as Anderson Dame, an apparent antagonist to Adonis.

‘Creed III’ will be the first ‘Rocky’ film without Sylvester Stallone, who created the character and played the ultimate underdog Rocky Balboa in eight movies, at least making an appearance.

The ‘Creed’ sequel wraps up with Adonis making peace with his late father’s burdensome legacy, and Rocky travelling to Vancouver to bury the hatchet with his estranged son and meet his grandson. Plot details for the third chapter in the spinoff series have been kept under wraps.

As per ‘Variety’, when Jordan announced in 2021 he would step behind the camera for the first time, he called directing an “aspiration, but the timing had to be right”.

He said, “This franchise and, in particular, the themes of ‘Creed III’ are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”