Jennifer Lopez. Image Credit: Reuters

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has already gotten to work signing on a project as part of her multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix.

Lopez, 51, will star in and produce sci-fi thriller ‘Atlas’, which will be directed by Brad Peyton (known for helming 2018 Dwayne Johnson action movie ‘Rampage’).

The movie follows a woman named Atlas who is fighting for humanity in a future where an AI soldier has determined that the only way to end war is to end humanity. Atlas has to outthink this rogue AI by working with another AI.

According to Deadline, Aron Eli Coleite is writing the most recent draft of the script based on Leo Sardarian’s original script. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will produce for Safehouse Pictures along with Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment as well as Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina joining Lopez to produce through Nuyorican Productions. Courtney Baxter will executively produce with Matt Schwartz co-producing.

“I’m so honoured to be working with Jennifer, Elaine and the rest of the team at Nuyorican Productions along with our partners Joby and Tory at Safehouse,” Peyton told Deadline. “Having the chance to direct Jennifer in the title role of this movie is a dream come true, as I know she’ll bring the incredible strength, depth and authenticity we’ve all come to admire from her work.”

Earlier in June, Variety reported that Lopez will produce a slate of film and TV content, both scripted and unscripted, that will showcase diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers. Two Netflix features starring Lopez, ‘The Mother’, directed by Niki Caro, and ‘The Cipher’, based on the novel of the same name by Isabel Ojeda Maldonado had been previously announced by the streamer.