Jeff Bridges. Image Credit: AP

Screen icon Jeff Bridges is doing a lot of thinking and a lot of writing as he battles cancer. And the Dude is worried about the trees, man. Earlier this month, the ‘Big Lebowski’ star shared that he was diagnosed with lymphoma, is starting treatment and that his prognosis is good. On Thursday, he also made good on a promise to keep fans updated on his progress.

“This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, & gratitude, & good old fashion love, & lots of it, big time,” the 70-year-old wrote Thursday in a hand-written note posted on his website.

“I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, and man, I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus,” the ‘Crazy Heart’ and ‘True Grit’ star wrote.

“This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence,” he said, adding that he’s realising that he has “[expletive] to share” and “now’s the time.” (That’s where the trees come in, folks.)

Bridges jotted down the first batch of issues he wants “to shine a light on” in a hand-written list that was sometimes illustrated with doodles. Here’s what it said: “We need you.” “Don’t you love where we live?” “All in this together.” And, “Trees, man gotta take care of our trees they’re us.” (See for yourself.)

The actor is “lookin’ to be in partnership” with his fans “in creating a beautiful life and world for all of us,” he wrote.